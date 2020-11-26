Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council has revealed that water levels in its supply dams remain very low despite the heavy downpours experienced across the country since last week, an indication that the water crisis afflicting the city is far from being over.

The city early this year decommissioned Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema dams.

It remained with Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi dams.

"On Monday, the city received a record 29mm of rainfall in 20 minutes in the central business district, but the water levels in the supply dams have not significantly increased," town clerk Christopher Dube revealed.

In a notice to the residents, Dube, said as at November 30, Insiza Mayfair was 27% full with 47 031 887 cubic metres of water whose usable volume is at 40 092 247 cubic metres.

He said Inyankuni was at 38,22% full, with a 30 872 270 cubic-metre volume and 27 641 030 cubic metres usable water.

The decommissioned Lower Ncema, Dube said, was at 5,98% with 1 090 820 cubic metres of water and a 361 312 cubic-metre volume of water usable while Umzingwane had 6,33%, with a 2 829 100 cubic-metre volume and 1 042 560 cubic metres of usable water.

Upper Ncema was at 3,81% and had a 1 729 900 cubic-metre volume of water and 88 440 cubic metres of usable water and remains decommissioned.

Mtshabezi was at 24,09% full and had 12 526 000 cubic metres of water with 10 446 160 cubic metres of usable water.

He said the total capacity of the dams was at 23,17% with 96 079 977 cubic metres of water and 79 494 869 cubic metres of usable water.

"Inflows as of Saturday November 28 to Monday morning November 30, Insiza Mayfair received only 3,31%, Inyankuni had 0,04%, Lower Ncema had 0%, Umzingwane had 0,87%, Upper Ncema had 1,36% and Mtshabezi had 0% and the cumulative total inflows were at 6 789 876 6 cubicmetres," the notice read.

The Meteorological Services Department indicated that the rains that fell on Monday broke a two year record in which only 30mm can be recorded over five hours of continuous rains.

The rains brought relief to residents who now survive by harvesting rainy water as the water crisis persists.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 959 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1051 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

2 hrs ago | 844 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3498 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3442 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days