Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE State has withdrawn fraud, tax evasion and money laundering charges against late businessman and socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure who was set to appear in court yesterday.

Kadungure's lawyer, Brighton Pabwe of Venturas and Samkange, appeared before Magistrate Trynos Wutawashe and tendered his death certificate, marking the closure of the cases.

Kadungure died on November 8, 2020 in a head on-collision car accident along Borrowdale road in Harare on way to his Domboshava home.

He was being accused of misrepresenting to Zimra that his company Piko Trading Private Limited made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax between February 2009 and March 2016, when in actual fact the company had made sales amounting to $9 092 951.

It was also alleged that Kadungure smuggled about 5 289kg of liquefied petroleum gas into the country between January 2015 and March 2016, prejudicing Zimra of $672 533 in taxes.

He was out on bail the time he died. Teddy Kamuriwo appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

