Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOKWE mayor Never Gwanzura, Kadoma deputy mayor Tendai Kokera and four Gokwe councillors as well as three Kwekwe councillors have officially crossed the floor from MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa to the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.

The four Gokwe councillors are Machinda Mtembedzi, Darlington Mudondo, Tichaona Muhora and Charity Mungwani.

Kwekwe councillors, who also ditched the Chamisa-led party, include Eric Rukavairo (ward 11), Silas Mukaro (ward 1) and Joshua Tinago (ward 11). They made the announcement at a meeting held at Gokwe centre over the weekend.

The nine councillors said that they had decided to join MDC-T as a way of continuing the people's mandate since they were elected in 2018.

The nine councillors pledged to honour the leadership of MDC-T.

The MDC-T Midlands north 2014 provincial structures met in Gokwe to brief each other on the progress made in the preparation for the extraordinary congress which is set to elect a replacement of the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

It was at this meeting that the councillors declared their allegiance to MDC-T.

The meeting was chaired and facilitated by 2014 provincial chairperson Sedwel Bhebhe, who highlight-ed the importance of the delegates to participate in the extraordinary congress processes.

Kwekwe Urban ward 11 councillor Joshua Tinago told NewsDay that he and two other councillors were fully behind Khupe.

"I am happy that my other comrades, Eric Rukavano and Silas Mukaro, openly revealed that they belonged to the MDC-T," he said.

Kokera, who was the MDC-T deputy provincial chairperson in 2014, said he was going back to MDC-T as it was the party that seconded him during the 2018 general election where he was elected councillor and subsequently voted deputy mayor.

Mtembedzi, popularly known as Comrade Evergreen in Gokwe, who was Midlands North provincial deputy chairperson for the youth in the 2014 structures and currently the acting provincial chairperson, said: "It is not like I am rejoining MDC-T, but the fact of the matter is that I have simply did what the Supreme Court judgment ordered me to do.

"I want to uphold the Supreme Court judgment, hence, my decision to ditch MDC Alliance and move to MDC-T. All we want is to respect our party constitution, nothing else.

He added: All the councillors in Gokwe belong to MDC-T which is led by Thokozani Khupe as the acting president and Chamisa does not have any councillors who is aligned to him."

Presidential aspirants Douglas Mwonzora and Khupe attended the meeting and took time to present their manifesto to the province.

Mwonzora said: "I am a constitutionalist and always want to uphold the party constitution. As you know, I was seconded to Copac (Constitution Parliamentary Committee) by the late president Morgan Tsvangirai to represent the party in the Constitution-making process and the results speak volumes about my capabilities."

Khupe chronicled her history and how she worked with Tsvangirai and her achievements as the deputy Prime Minister.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

2 hrs ago | 961 Views

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

2 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

2 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Father shoots children

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

12 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

14 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

15 hrs ago | 3499 Views

Robbers pounce

15 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

15 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 4303 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

15 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

24 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days