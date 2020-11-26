Latest News Editor's Choice


Mangudya warns money launderers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mangudya, says authorities will step up crackdown on individuals and companies that are moving large but unexplained sums of money, 'until there is sanity in the economy'.

Speaking at a post budget, the central bank chief said it was important for companies to know their customers to avoid being entangled in money laundering cases.


Source - dailynews

