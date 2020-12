News / Local

by Staff reporter

Five armed robbers ambushed and attacked a cash-in-transit vehicle car carrying at least US$35 000 meant for a Mukuru outlet in Chivi on Monday in a daring heist that has left the police astonished.This comes as the police have in recent weeks been alerted to a number of money heist involving home break-ins targeting business people, who normally keep cash in their homes.More to follow.....