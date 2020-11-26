Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
War veterans leader and former cabinet minister, Christopher Mutsvangwa has called on Zanu-PF leaders to deal ruthlessly with trouble makers whom he accused of fomenting chaos in the ruling party ahead of this weekend's crucial district co-ordinating committee elections.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mutsvangwa urged Zanu-PF to follow the example of late liberation war icon, Josiah Magama Tongogara, whom he said had a crack team that dealt with party 'warlords' at the height of the country's liberation struggle in the 1970's.


More to follow.....

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days