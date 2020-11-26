Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Swearing in of Khupe and her MDC-T allies as MPs, Senators challenged

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Kwekwe man has sued the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) seeking to nullify the swearing into Parliament of MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe and 14 MPs from her party following the recalls of MDC Alliance legislators.

In a High Court application, Charles Madhiwa cited Zec and its chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Khupe, the MDC-T and the 14 legislators as respondents.

Khupe was sworn in together with her allies Memory Munochinzwa, January Sawuke, Lindani Moyo, Sipho Makone, Yvonne Musarurwa and Lwazi Sibanda after the recall of the MDC Alliance legislators.

Others who took up seats in the Senate are Khaliphani Phugeni, Piniel Denga, Chief Ndlovu, Nomalanga Khumalo, Teti Chisorochengwe, Gertrude Moyo, Tamani Moyo and Molly Dorothy Ndlovu.

Madhiwa, who voted in Mbizo constituency during the 2018 general elections, said Zec could only fill proportional representation vacancies in Parliament with with members of the party previously holding the seat.

He said according to the Constitution, members of independent commissions are prohibited from exercising their functions in a partisan manner to "further the interests of any political party or cause; prejudice the interests of any political party or cause; or violate fundamental rights or freedoms of any person".

"As voters in 2018, I and other voters had to choose whom we would vote for. We could choose a candidate sponsored either by MDC-T or by MDC Alliance in an election, but not for a candidate sponsored by both, as those did not exist," Madhiwa argues.

"Hence everyone, including myself, who voted validly in that election had made a choice and clearly shown the party (or independent) we wanted to hold a seat."

Madhiwa said following recalls of MDC Alliance MPs, their vacancies ought to have been filled by persons belonging to the same party as theirs in compliance with Section 157 of the Constitution.

Madhiwa and several other citizens filed their objections with Zec on September 1 which were allegedly ignored and on October 2, Chigumba published in the Government Gazette a list of MDC-T members who were scheduled to fill the positions that had become vacant after the recalls.

"I humbly submit that the proceedings of Zec and the chairperson and the resultant decision to accept hook, line and sinker the communication from Parliament advising of the recalls, acting on that advice, and proceeding to invite the MDC-T, which only had two legislators in Parliament, to submit nominees for the replacement of the 15 legislators from MDC Alliance, was grossly irregular.

"I further submit that the Zec and the chairperson were irrational in this decision, in the sense that they arrived at a decision so outrageous in its defiance of logic or accepted moral standards that no sensible person who has applied his mind to the question to be decided could have arrived at it," he argued.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu-PF must crack whip on troublemakers'

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mukuru loses US$35K to robbers

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mangudya warns money launderers

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Gatherings limit revised to 100 after Mutsvangwa party

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Chiwenga's wife living in fear

1 hr ago | 360 Views

MDC Alliance councillors ditch Chamisa, join Khupe

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Game Park miner loses claims in violent takeover

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Ginimbi cases struck off the roll

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Xenophobic attacks resurface in SA

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Bulawayo supply dams still in distress

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Unite to resolve Gukurahundi impasse, says NPRC

1 hr ago | 18 Views

'MDC-T's Phugeni raped my daughter'

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$123m for fibre cables

1 hr ago | 13 Views

It is NOT illegal for City of Harare to clamp and tow away vehicles

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Lamentations of a Zimbabwean

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Prince Dube out for two months

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Are Zimbabwean doctors now too cowed to speak?

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Schools to stay open despite COVID-19 ravages

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa to be cleared by my trial, claims Nguwaya

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe Prison ordered to provide inmates with water

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Informal traders urged to desist from buying fake COVID-19 certificates

1 hr ago | 28 Views

MDC Alliance activists threaten to sue Matanga over nudes

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Safeguard loses US$35 000 to armed robbers

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Harare HR director arrested for corruption

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mutsvangwa defends flouting Covid-19 restrictions

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Gold panner beats up workmate to death

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl along Victoria Falls-Bulawayo highway

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Father shoots children

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Econet opens one-stop shop in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Worry over high pupil pregnancy during lockdown

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Biti assaults a white lady at the Magistrate Courts?

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Supreme Court slams Ndewere

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe scores high on debt management transparency

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's SRC ready for Fifa sanctions

1 hr ago | 77 Views

EcoCash revenue continues to dwindle

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Upgrade for Zimbabwe and South Africa border post

11 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Man hangs self over 'cheating' wife

13 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Beitbridge, Plumtree borders open on low note

13 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Robbers pounce

14 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Bomb scare at Parliament building

14 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Mnangagwa ally removed from remand

14 hrs ago | 4072 Views

Cloud over Bushiri's extradition to SA

14 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Zinara plug revenue leakages

14 hrs ago | 885 Views

Sector priorities for NDS implementation

22 hrs ago | 592 Views

Fun and creative ways to make money in Canada

23 hrs ago | 1373 Views

NUST lecturers to embark on strike

23 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Stepson axes 'abusive' father

23 hrs ago | 2708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days