Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

by Staff reporter

MEMBERS of Parliament moved a motion to convey condolence messages to MDC Alliance Kuwadzana constituency MP Miriam Mushayi, three months after she died after a short illness.Mushayi died on September 7 at the age of 54.MDC Allaince Bulawayo East legislator Ilos Nyoni said: "Mushayi was a friendly and cheerful character who got on well with most Members of Parliament across the political divide. In a nutshell, I can say she was a true embodiment of wisdom, hard work, honesty and reliability."She will also be remembered as a principled woman and true patriot who worked hard to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Indeed, she was a true Member of Parliament who had not taken this as a form of employment, but to do service to the community."Nyoni said the gap she left would be difficult to fill."Mushayi will also be remembered for her passion in articulating gender equality and girl child issues. Her approach was tactical and non confrontational, winning her many friends and volunteers along the way."Jasmine Toffa, Proportional Representative (PR) MP said that Mushayi believed in devolution."She really wanted to see devolution come to play. It would really please her and many others to see devolution being implemented to its fullest."Toffa said Mushayi made sure that there was equal participation for women, youth and everyone, adding that she always had her door open, and they found it easy to approach her as she was very approachable.Miriam Chikukwa (PR) also said the late Mushayi had a passion for devolution.