Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is investigating cases of alleged abuse of office involving Harare deputy mayor Luckson Mukunguma, who has since gone into hiding.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure confirmed the matter was under investigation but would not give details.

"We have a case involving the deputy mayor but it is still under investigation," Makamure said.

Sources said Mukunguma allegedly abused his office by forcing council to create and allocate four residential stands to his relatives namely Juliet Tipedze, Melody Magorimbo, Edith Chiota and Kerrington Ndimba in Highfield ward 5.

Mukunguma yesterday said he was aware of the Zacc probe but denied that he was in hiding. He said he had done nothing wrong.

This comes after council sources claimed the Zacc officers have been frequenting his offices and residence to arrest him on the matter without success.

The deputy mayor told NewsDay that his hands were clean but was being targeted by some elements at town house who were not happy with his stance against the return of former human resources director Cainos Chingombe.

Mukunguma is supposed to be the acting mayor following the arrest of Jacob Mafume last week and his subsequent denial of bail by a Harare magistrates court.

Mafume was arrested for alleged abuse of office by allegedly advancing favours to his sister and a colleague after causing council officials to give them two residential stands while they were not on the city's waiting list. Mukunguma and Mafume became deputy mayor and mayor respectively after the recall of Enock Mupamaonde and Herbert
Gomba by the MDC-T party.

"The issue is coming up after my objection and statement during a full council meeting that I was not happy with a decision to have Chingombe back at work.
That is where the war is coming from," Mukunguma said.

Mukunguma said he had objections over Chingombe's return given his record of allegedly defrauding the council of huge amounts of money. The matter is also under investigation by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit, according to sources.



Source - newsday

