Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF party has finally cleared Bornface Mutize who was disqualified for allegedly being a G40 member ahead of the looming district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections to be held this weekend.Mutize, who is eying the Goromonzi district chairmanship, was officially notified of his appeal success on Monday, days before the election.NewsDay is reliably informed that, Mutize, also a successful farmer was cleared in time, but his results were withheld by his rivals in the province as the political atmosphere got tense.In a statement, Zanu-PF Mashonaland East on Monday confirmed that Mutize was cleared and that results of other candidates who appealed will be announced as they trickle in."Please be advised that Cde Bornface Mutize's appeal has sailed through and he is now a bona fide candidate for the position of DCC chairman in Goromonzi. We will post other results of appeals as they trickle in," read the statement.Mutize, who has since refuted claims that he is linked to the G40 was barred from contesting alongside other bigwigs like Lawrence Katsiru and Beata Nyamupinga.Both Nyamupinga and Katsiru have appealed against the disqualification.Recently, provincial political commissar Hebert Shumbamhini clashed with Mutize accusing him of campaigning before he was cleared in Harare.In a letter addressed to Mutize dated November 19 and signed by Shumbamhini, the former is accused of indiscipline."Please note that the Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership has noted with concern your continued interference with party structures in your bid to be the DCC chairman for Goromonzi district yet we are still waiting for your clearance from Zanu-PF headquarters, Harare since you submitted an appeal letter after your disqualification on the list of candidates."Your continued unsanctioned campaigning shows a high degree of indiscipline and the party will not hesitate to recommend your disqualification even if the appeal comes in your favour," read the letter.According to sources, Mutize reportedly knew about his victory which was shelved by political rivals.