Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday challenged judges and magistrates to defend human rights and ensure good governance.

He made the call while launching the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) five-year strategic plan in Harare.

Mnangagwa, whose government has come under fire for rising cases of human rights abuses and corruption, urged the Judiciary to step up in the delivery of justice.

"The Judiciary is vital towards the attainment of both vision 2030 as well as aspiration number three of the African Union Agenda 2063 which calls for 'an Africa of good governance, respect for human rights, justice and rule of law'," Mnangagwa said.

Since coming into office in 2017, Mnangagwa has pledged reforms, especially around respect for human rights, political freedoms and respect of the Constitution, but critics say abuses have worsened under his watch.

"The second republic is determined to enhance national cohesion, economic growth and prosperity and to build an environment where our people can rise to their full potential.

"There is no going back on the development course we have charted.

"To this end, the JSC is a critical State institution in our ongoing reform agenda with regards entrenching constitutionalism and the rule of law as building blocks in our national development agenda," Mnangagwa said.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, in delivering his address, appeared to be responding to concerns that the Judiciary was captured and now pandering to the whims of political elites.

He said the strategic plan sought to reinforce the independence of the Judiciary so that it remains accountable to the public.

"Through this strategic plan, the commission seeks to enhance the independence and financial autonomy of the Judiciary in order to continue modernising it and making it more accountable to the public from whom the judicial authority derives," Justice Malaba said.

He said his colleagues play a very important role in keeping the Constitution alive.

"The courts are the custodians of the Constitution and the bulwark against the erosion of human rights and freedoms. In that regard, the requirement for an independent and accountable Judiciary cannot be overemphasised," he said.

The Chief Justice has been sued by Justice Erica Ndewere who alleges that he has actively sought to undermine Judiciary independence by issuing directives on who to give or deny bail on political grounds.

Justice Malaba said the JSC was fighting to eradicate corruption within its ranks and in society.

"It is in this context that the fight against corruption and incompetency at every level of JSC has been identified as one of the key strategic focus areas under the accountability matrix of the plan," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

20 mins ago | 17 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

22 mins ago | 23 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

2 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

2 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

3 hrs ago | 72 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days