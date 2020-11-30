Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA junk status a big Zimbabwe problem

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's quest to revive its economy will be hobbled by South Africa's plunge into junk status.

According to experts who spoke to the paper, the development will likely see Zimbabwe carrying higher borrowing costs, among other things.

Victor Bhoroma an economist said that downgrades tend to weaken the rand, which makes importing goods from SA cheaper when using the US$ and this is bad news for the country as it weakens its reindustrialization and import substitution agenda.



Source - FinGaz

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Stanbic named Bank of The Year 2020

56 mins ago | 66 Views

The day of reckoning shall come

58 mins ago | 127 Views

RBZ orders Zimbabwe banks to give forex

3 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Zimbabwe targets airport rehab

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Sikhala says 'It's time for talks with Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Beitbridge to remain open, says Zimra

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mohadi's former business partner survives shooting

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Mnangagwa orders courts to respect human rights

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zanu-PF clears 'G40 remnant'

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF officials in kidnapping storm

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

We are not political, claims NGO

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Harare deputy mayor faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Govt must urgently close schools, says PTUZ

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Soldier jailed 12 months for assaulting pregnant girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chamisa's MPs pay tribute to Mushayi

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Rushwaya's bid to have seized phones back hits brickwall

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

ZOU lecturers paid $5 per exam script, cry foul

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Hunger stalks villagers

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Soldiers accused of gold panning in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bulawayo appoints caretaker councillors

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Econet shakes up to ride out crisis

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mthuli Ncube to engage industry

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Sanctions hurting innocent Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Stolen ambulance belonged to BCC, driver faces disciplinary action

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Protesters deny public violence charges

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Council top brass in US$8m binge

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa tells courts to 'fast track all corruption cases'

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mthuli Ncube ordered to disclose foreign debts by High Court

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

NetOne boss trial moved to next year

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Don't bribe VID driving examiners'

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Lawyer up for theft of motor vehicle

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

One-stop border post to ease congestion at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimra streamlines border operations

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Hideous mayoral robe wears thin

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Police speak on RoilBAAs stoppage

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa urges judiciary to fight corruption

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Econet withholds dividend

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

US$300m for Beitbridge Border Post upgrade

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Police warn motorists

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

CIO operative points gun at his superior

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

2 killed in Bulawayo road accidents

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Motor industry overjoyed by import ban on old cars

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mourner is killed in beer row

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe, SA ready for traffic increase at border post

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tendai Biti probe continues

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Prince Dube set for surgery today

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

More radio stations coming, says BAZ

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Masvingo Town unleashes debt collectors on ZRP to recover $10m

4 hrs ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days