Man hangs self over stolen property

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Nkulumane suburb who had an argument with his mother over property that he had stolen decided to hang himself in his bedroom.A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said Senzeni Mguni (53) got worried after she saw lights on in Nkanyiso Jiyane's bedroom at around 2.30am."She was going to the toilet, when she looked at her son's bedroom she got worried to see the lights on. After relieving herself she went to his bedroom and was shocked to see her son hanging from the roof trusses," said a family insider.The source said it seems after the heated argument with his mother, Nkanyiso thought his mother would report him to the police."They had a heated argument after which his mother advised him to return the stolen items to the owner. The items were reported under case number CR179/11/20. He left for his bedroom. I think after that he thought his mother would report him to the police and to evade arrest he had to hang himself," said the family insider.Mguni, the source said, asked a neighbour to accompany her to a police station to make a police report.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed."This is a sad scenario because the deceased had an argument with his mother over a stolen property and the police were investigating the matter. As police we would like to urge members of the public to seek counselling from either pastors, police or elderly people in the community than to take their lives," said Insp Ncube.