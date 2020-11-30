Njube boy etches name in Jozi

News / Local

by Staff reporter

When he crossed to the South of Limpopo in 2009 to rejoin with his family after completing his high school education, Njube bred actor-cum-club wheel spinner Humphrey Sigeca (DJ Blaqkid) gave himself a task to make his name in the showbiz sector once he sets foot in Jozi.His face can be noticed on a number of Mzansi commercials but what made him more famous was playing a cameo role as Mxolisi Dube on Isidingo, a telenovela series which stopped broadcasting on SABC3 on 12 March this year.After the Isidingo gig, Sigeca would appear on the gangster series Inamba Namba which was studded by topnotch Mzansi entertainers Sdumo Mtshali, Presley Chweneyagae, Sonia Mbele and fellow Zimbabwean actor Tendaiishe Chitima, to mention a few."When I finished high school at Mpopoma High in 2009, I relocated to South Africa to rejoin my family. Growing up I always wanted to be an actor, a skill I developed while doing my primary education at Helemu and at church through our Christian Theatre group."When I arrived in Jozi I set the ball rolling and I auditioned successfully for Isidingo and played Mxolisi Dube, a character which changed my life," said Sigeca who also once played Skhova on the Ferguson's The Queen telenovela which airs on Mzansi Magic.Sigeca has a passion for showbiz such that, when he is not acting, he trades as a Club DJ."I have been a club DJ for almost a decade now and I have played at many prestigious events and clubs across Joburg. Playing on the decks keeps me going as it always gives me peace of mind," said Sigeca.On juggling both acting and the club scene, Sigeca said: "Both professions are a bit challenging. Sometimes I have to cancel gigs because I will be shooting somewhere, but it's an exciting challenge because the two professions balance my profile as a creative."To sustain his career, Sigeca, who is a father of two boys, runs an event gear business where he supplies different events with sound and light systems.