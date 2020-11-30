Man stabs girlfriend to death

News / Local

A MAN from Masvingo allegedly stumbled on a used condom in his lover's handbag, accused her of cheating on him before stabbing her with a kitchen knife causing her to die due to excessive bleeding.According to a source last week on Thursday Tawedzerwa Bvumburai (38) visited his girlfriend Melody Chipumo (33) at her workplace at Manyama Business Centre. While he was there he searched his lover's handbag and stumbled on a used condom and questioned her about it."She told him that her friend had used the bag so it was left by her and he understood. He then left for his home in village 37, Manyama area under Chief Charumbira," said the source.However, after a drinking spree on Tuesday this week he had a change of heart. He armed himself with a kitchen knife and walked from his home, to his girlfriend's workplace.The source revealed that he arrived there at around 1.30 am and knocked at the door."His unsuspecting girlfriend came out and he started to accuse her of being a woman of loose morals who sleeps around with men while they made a vow that they would marry each other," said the source.At the height of the argument, the source said, Bvumburai, who had put the kitchen knife in his pocket drew the knife before stabbing Melody once on the right side breast."She tried to flee but he stabbed her once on the back causing her to fall and bleed excessively," said the source.Bvumburai took to his heels leaving his lover wailing on the ground. According to a source close to investigations an identified man heard the wailing and rushed to the scene and found Melody half dead."He informed her boss Edweek Museve (28) who quickly ferried her to Masvingo Provincial Hospital but she died upon arrival," said the source.A police report was made.Masvingo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa confirmed: "We are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Tawedzerwa Bvumburai (38) who stabbed his girlfriend Melody Chipumo, who later died on arrival at the hospital.We urge community members to seek counselling from third parties whenever they are faced with a dispute rather than to take the law into their hands."He appealed to anyone who might have information that might lead to the arrest of Bvumburai to contact Masvingo rural police on 0392263729 or CID Masvingo on 0392262931 or send a WhatsApp message on 0775996945.