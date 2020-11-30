Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF demands heroes' remains from Britain

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF is demanding the return of heads of the country's heroes and heroines who were beheaded during the First Chimurenga for decent burials from Britain.

This comes as the country is presently erecting a statue for First Chimurenga war heroine Mbuya Nehanda in Harare's central business district (CBD) as part of the Second Republic's thrust to honour and immortalise the memory of its national heroes and heroines.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the "continuing retention in British museums of the heads of heroes and heroines of the First Chimurenga remains for Zimbabwe an act of shame and indignation and humiliation which can only be mitigated through immediate repatriation of the heads to Zimbabwe so that they are properly laid to rest and are united in spirit with their kith and kin".

"Zanu-PF is therefore demanding the immediate repatriation of the human heads to Zimbabwe. We call upon the British people to do one decent thing in their long colonial history by heeding this call for repatriation," said Chinamasa.

During the First Chimurenga, the British colonialist beheaded some of the country's foremost freedom fighters who had challenged colonialism through an armed uprising.

The heads of the likes of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chief Mashayamombe Chinengundu, Chief Makoni Chingaira, Mapondera, Mashonaganyika, Mutekedza Chiwashira and 25 others were taken to Britain as war trophies.

Chinamasa added that illegal sanctions that have been imposed on the country by Britain and her allies as well as the continued maligning of the President and the First Family on social media platforms are the equivalent of the beheading of the First Chimurenga heroes as the country's erstwhile colonisers still aspire to loot the country's resources.

"The enemy goes after the scalp of our leader first and they hope that once he has fallen and is discredited, the country's resources will be ready for the picking and neo-colonial exploitation. "Sanctions against Zimbabwe and the orchestrated social media onslaught against our President and the First Family are the modern equivalents of public beheading and lynching in colonial times," he said.

Chinamasa urged Zimbabweans to remain steadfast and continue marching solidly behind President Mnangagwa towards the attainment of Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle class economy.

The unresolved issue of the heads of the country's heroes and heroines, said Chinamasa, should be an eye opener to so-called human rights activists and those in the opposition who view the West as doyens of democracy and human rights as those countries have blood of innocent people on their hands.

"Zimbabweans should never have short memories and permit a situation where cap in hand they go to imperialists, colonialists and neo-colonialists for lessons on human rights. As do any black persons who live in their countries. They will tell you frankly that they are not accorded any basic human rights nor are they given any respect as human beings. As Zimbabweans, as Africans, as human beings we should not be too forgiving, readily forgetful of the wrongs and evils perpetrated against us as a people".
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

1 hr ago | 222 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bus crushes conductor

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

High Court robber denied bail

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Pumula personalities set to be honoured

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start early next year

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Loga names Chan provisional squad

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Family works on repatriating Banana's body

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Deportees fined for escaping from quarantine

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

All set for divisive Zanu-PF DCC polls tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

UK scales up cooperation with Zimbabwe ahead of Brexit

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

20 000 new teachers to start work

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwean journalist wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

3 hrs ago | 20 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days