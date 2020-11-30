Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Pumula personalities set to be honoured

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's arts sector is surely poised for growth as artistes and personalities are slowly being appreciated for the role they play in entertaining and increasing awareness in issues of national interest.

This comes as Bulawayo's high density suburb of Pumula is preparing to host its annual Pumula Royalty and Community Awards (PRCA).

The awards ceremony has been slated for December 19 at Pumula North Hall. A first of its kind, the awards seek to honour artistes and personalities from the Pumula suburbs.

Pumula, one of the oldest and largest suburbs in Bulawayo includes Old Pumula, Pumula South, North and East.

Nominees for the event being held under the theme, "Promoting youth participation and recognising the young talent" were revealed on Thursday.

Notable among the nominees list were award-winning comedian Mandla Da Comedian who is nominated in the Best Comedian category and musician Stewie Le Savage who is up for the Poet of the Year award.

Event organisers, House of Arts speaking through their spokesperson Happy Mpofu said the awards are meant to be an annual event with 33 categories ranging from arts, sports, community engagement and education among others.

Mpofu said the awards which were mooted by youths aim to motivate youths in Pumula suburbs to keep on doing good work in different spheres.

"The awards seek to appreciate and embrace the different talents that the young possess. They're also a way to encourage young people in the community to discover their purpose and also do something in life.

"Basically, we want to build a reputable name as youths of Pumula," Mpofu said.

He said voting for the personalities will be conducted via WhatsApp. Looking at the nominees list, it shows that there is a lot of talent in Pumula as the list has a lot of contenders.

Source - chronicle

