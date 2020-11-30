Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GWANDA Rural District Council has closed down its premises after three workers tested positive for Covid-19 while the Municipality of Gwanda has closed all departments except critical ones after also recording positive cases.

The district has recorded more than 60 cases over the past three weeks. Gwanda District taskforce committee on Covid-19 chairperson, Mr Thulani Moyo confirmed the development.

"The Gwanda Rural District Council closed its premises on Tuesday after three workers tested positive to make way for fumigation and testing of workers and tracing of contacts. The Municipality of Gwanda is also operating with skeletal staff after some councillors tested positive for Covid-19. Some of the departments are closed leaving only the critical departments open.

"The Gwanda Provincial Hospital also recorded seven positive cases among its staff members about three days back. CABS Gwanda branch also recently closed its premises after recording Covid cases," he said.

Mr Moyo said as a committee they were lobbying for the speedy opening of Phakama Isolation Centre at Phakama Clinic as the town was facing a challenge of isolation space.

The town is at the moment relying on an isolation centre at Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Mr Moyo said they were also facing transport challenges to trace cases.

"In the wake of an increase in positive cases that are being recorded in the town we have found ourselves facing a challenge of isolation space. Gwanda Provincial Hospital isolation centre can only accommodate 16 patients and given the number of cases that are being recorded in the town there is a huge gap. We requested for the speedy opening of the isolation centre at Phakama Clinic.

The hospital has resorted to discharging patients to self isolate at home even though their conditions required them to be housed at the isolation centre just because of limited space which isn't good.

"We would also like to appeal to our stakeholders to assist us with fuel as it remains a challenge. We also need a fleet of vehicles and ambulances which can assist us with contact tracing," he said.

Mr Moyo said the taskforce committee on Covid-19 has tightened enforcement of regulations to contain cases of Covid-19 which are on the increase in the mining town. He said an inspectorate team comprising officials from Ministry of Health, ZRP and Local Government had been deployed to the town to enforce regulations.

In a statement, CABS Bank managing director, Mr Mehluli Mpofu said the Gwanda branch will be closed until December 7 to allow for disinfection of the premises and selfisolation of staff members

Source - chronicle

