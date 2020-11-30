Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday toured the US$82 million PPC Zimbabwe Harare milling plant where the cement manufacturer pointed out that it was facing a number of challenges which include the damaging impact of cheap imports.

Speaking after the tour, Mnangagwa said the challenges PPC was facing would be resolved.

"When I arrived, I was treated to a long list of challenges and issues," Mnangagwa said.

"Let me assure you that all the challenges you have raised, I have consulted and they stand resolved."

PPC Zimbabwe managing director Kelibone Masiyane could not disclose the challenges he presented to Mnangagwa, opting to say they were of "a sensitive nature".

After the tour, Masiyane expressed concern over the threat posed to its operations by cement imports.

"Our cement sector, like any other sector, has its fair share of ups and downs. The recent stories of cement imports into our market threaten the integrity of the cement industry. In addition, the cement industry's viability, job security and economic growth are challenged," he said.

He, however, pointed out that the introduction of the foreign currency auction system had brought about a stable pricing regime.

Mnangagwa said his government would soon be unveiling a comprehensive roadmap for the industrial and commercial sectors and emphasised the importance of dialogue between the private sector and government.

"I, therefore, call upon you, together with other players, to work hand-in-glove with the government towards the fulfilment of the envisaged goals," he said.

Mnangagwa said the cement sector should increase production through innovation, research and the use of new technologies.

PPC Zimbabwe has the capacity to produce 1,4 million tonnes of cement annually after the opening of the Harare milling plant.

Source - newsday

