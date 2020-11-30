Bus crushes conductor

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A BUS belonging to Rimbi on Monday last week crushed its conductor near the corner of Samuel Parirenyatwa Street and First Avenue, Bulawayo with four passengers on board.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the fatal road accident."I can confirm that on November 30, a man from Budiriro 4 in Harare, whose age is unknown, was standing behind the Rimbi Bus together with the conductor of the bus," Ncube said."The driver of the bus tried to reverse and knocked down the conductor. He died on the spot."Ncube said investigations were in progress.