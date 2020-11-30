A-Level student struck by lightning

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IN a tragic incident that left Mutoko residents shocked, a 20-year-old A-Level student died on the spot after she was struck by a bolt of lightning while on her way from writing an examination.The body of Constance Machemedze, a student at Mutoko Central High School was found charred after the strike. It was taken to Mutoko District Hospital for post-mortem.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged the public to exercise caution during this rain season."Members of the public must always take precautionary measures as stated by the Meteorological Department to avoid such disasters," he said.It is reported that on December 2, at around 1:30pm, the A-Level student was in Chinzanga Primary School soccer ground on her way home from Mutoko Central High School where she had sat for her examinations.Upon realising that Machemedze had fallen to the ground and was motionless, a villager who witnessed the incident went to the scene and discovered that she had severe burns on her right side.A report was made at ZRP Mutoko whose officers attended the scene and rushed her to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.In a related matter, nine-year-old girl, Fortunate Chifamba of Wedza died after she was struck by a bolt of lightning while seated in a hut in the company of her parents.On December 1, the deceased and her parents were in a kitchen hut while it was raining before a bolt of lightning struck, lifted the juvenile up before throwing her outside where she died on the spot.The hut immediately caught fire and the parents were assisted to escape by a fellow villager.They discovered the lifeless body of the juvenile. A report was made at Wedza Police Station which despatched officers to the scene.The body was taken to St Mary's Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.