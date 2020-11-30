Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF party in Mashonaland East Province has reversed its decision to clear disqualified members ahead of the district co-ordinating committee elections.

On Wednesday, the provincial leadership announced that party stalwarts, Bornface Mutize and Lawrence Katsiru had their appeals cleared hence they qualified to contest in the watershed party elections. Mutize is eying the Goromonzi district chairmanship while Katsiru is targeting to contest for the Marondera district chairmanship.

The two were barred from submitting their CVs after being accused of being aligned to the G40 cabal.

In less than 24 hours after being given a go-ahead to contest, this paper was reliably informed that the clearance had been overturned. The elections would be held tomorrow.

"The highest office has reversed the clearance on Mutize and others, the reasons are not clear. They were notified of their clearance this week. The ballot papers for the affected districts are to be reprinted as some of the names have to be scrapped," said a top party official on condition of anonymity.

This paper is reliably informed that those whose clearances were reversed are yet to be served with documents on latest developments.

Meanwhile, some party members were left disgruntled during a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Marondera after they failed to access final documents containing names of those to contest amid speculation there might be manipulation of voter slips.

The PCC was led by politburo member, Christopher Mutsvangwa, who said all was set for the elections.

Several provinces were battling their own challenges, with some in Masvingo alleging that bona fide Lacoste members were being sidelined in favour of known G40 supporters who once supported the National Patriotic Front, a party formed by backers of the late former leader Robert Mugabe after he was ousted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a November 2017 coup.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days