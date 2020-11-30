Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER secretary of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ngoni Masoka (70) was yesterday removed from remand on criminal abuse of office charges when he appeared before magistrate Trynos Wutawashe.Masoka was being jointly charged with former minister Priscah Mupfumira in another case in which they allegedly secured US$90 000 from the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) and purchased personal vehicles.Wutawashe said Masoka had been on remand for 15 months without being provided with a trial date.He said Masoka was remanded by another court on the same charges.During trial on a case in which he is jointly charged with Mupfumira, Masoka denied the charges and told the court that he could not have abused his powers for Mupfumira's sake.He insisted that he performed his duties under government recommended procedures.A government official, who testified in court early this week, said Mupfumira and Masoka did not get permission from Treasury to borrow money from Nssa.