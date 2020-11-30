Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu will stand trial at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of obstructing the course of justice charges on February 10, next year.

Mpofu, who is out on bail, yesterday appeared before magistrate Trynos Wutawashe where he was given the trial date.

The State is alleging that Mpofu falsified information by submitting an affidavit of a non-existent person to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in January 2019 while challenging the appointment of Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.

It is alleged that he invented one Simbarashe Zuze, who signed an affidavit in the ConCourt challenge.

But in his application for bail earlier this year, Mpofu, through his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said Zuze had been to the police several times to prove that he was a real person and that the police had collected 15 samples of his signature.

Mpofu is also facing another charge of concealing a transaction in a 2017 case.

Teddy Kamuriwo appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Bus crushes conductor

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

High Court robber denied bail

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pumula personalities set to be honoured

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start early next year

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Loga names Chan provisional squad

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Family works on repatriating Banana's body

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Deportees fined for escaping from quarantine

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF demands heroes' remains from Britain

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

All set for divisive Zanu-PF DCC polls tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

UK scales up cooperation with Zimbabwe ahead of Brexit

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

20 000 new teachers to start work

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean journalist wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

3 hrs ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days