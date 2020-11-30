Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HARARE lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu will stand trial at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of obstructing the course of justice charges on February 10, next year.Mpofu, who is out on bail, yesterday appeared before magistrate Trynos Wutawashe where he was given the trial date.The State is alleging that Mpofu falsified information by submitting an affidavit of a non-existent person to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in January 2019 while challenging the appointment of Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.It is alleged that he invented one Simbarashe Zuze, who signed an affidavit in the ConCourt challenge.But in his application for bail earlier this year, Mpofu, through his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said Zuze had been to the police several times to prove that he was a real person and that the police had collected 15 samples of his signature.Mpofu is also facing another charge of concealing a transaction in a 2017 case.Teddy Kamuriwo appeared for the State.