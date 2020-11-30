Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Africa was robbed of its developmental momentum through co-ordinated efforts by imperialists to destroy its rich socio-political and economic heritage and culture.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing delegates during the ground breaking ceremony of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare.

He said the peace, tranquillity and path to development enjoyed by the continent was interrupted through the narrative of discovery, slavery, occupation and colonialism.

"More than 500 years ago, Africa was robbed of development momentum through coordinated efforts to destroy its rich socio-political and economic heritage and culture," Mnangagwa said.

"Systematic falsehoods were developed to erase our memories and project us as a home of darkness; all these setbacks and disappointments never suppressed the need for freedom and total emancipation."

He added: "We rose and resolved to fight until we realised our freedom and restored our human dignity which had been quenched out of us, by successive years of colonial oppression, even so freedom and independence remain incomplete until we have total control of our rich God given natural resources.

"To this day, our quest for the unhindered right to access and utilise our natural resources continue being hampered, in the case of Zimbabwe, sanctions, con strain the realisation of our full socio-economic potential."

He said former imperial powers continue to fan divisions in other countries on the continent so that they can have an opportunity to pilfer and loot resources during the chaos.

"Learning from our history and past, the time has come for us to deliberately and more consciously defend interested as people of Africa," Mnangagwa said.

"Through this continental project, let us put to rest the one side Euro-centric narratives which have been perpetuated in the public space for too long."

He said Zimbabwe was honoured by the African Union to host this museum and play a coordinating role in the structure of a unique repository of our African liberation heritage.

"Zimbabwe dedicated this piece of land to the preservation of the rich liberation war heritage of our great African continent," he said.

Addressing journalists on Monday, secretary for war veterans in the Zanu-PF politburo, Douglas Mahiya said the former freedom fighters have committed to partner the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) in the legacy project through providing accurate and authentic information about the country's armed struggle.

"As veterans of the Zimbabwean armed struggle, we remain consistent and persistent in our quest to help Zimbabweans and Africans at large understand the true and authentic story of the liberation countries, which include Zimbabwe," Mahiya said.

Mahiya said they noted with grave concern the knowledge gap between what other external voices have presented to our people as the true record of our armed struggle.

"It has taken us forty years to finally wake up and take practical steps in documenting our liberation war story through the establishment of museum of African liberation," he said.

Mahiya said he had started outreach initiatives to gather oral evidence and collecting war artefacts from war heroes in a keen attempt to provide authentic content and material in the forthcoming Museum of African Liberation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bus crushes conductor

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

High Court robber denied bail

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pumula personalities set to be honoured

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start early next year

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Loga names Chan provisional squad

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Family works on repatriating Banana's body

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Deportees fined for escaping from quarantine

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF demands heroes' remains from Britain

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

All set for divisive Zanu-PF DCC polls tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

UK scales up cooperation with Zimbabwe ahead of Brexit

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

20 000 new teachers to start work

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean journalist wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

3 hrs ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days