Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's ailing wife has petitioned the High Court on an urgent basis seeking the release of her passport to allow her to travel to South Africa for treatment.

A South African doctor who has been seeing Marry Mabaiwa since 2018 says the 37-year-old former model has a "severe lymphoedema" whose origin has not been determined.

Dr Sydney Makarawo, who has been treating her in Harare, said the condition happens when "lymphatic fluid" in tissues is not drained away when it builds up resulting in swelling.

"The condition leads to prolonged pain in the wound and significantly retards wound healing by interfering with inflammatory processes which are part of wound healing," Dr Makarawo said in a note supporting Mubaiwa's application.

He observed that Mubaiwa has "gross swelling of both hands", "gross swelling of both feet" and "large open wounds on both arms with some degree of granulation."

Mubaiwa, however, traces her medical troubles to a bomb explosion during a Zanu-PF rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo in June 2018.

Her two passports are held by prosecutors as part of her bail conditions after she was arrested on a slew of charges last year including the attempted murder of her former army general husband, money laundering, fraud and assault.

"When I was arrested, I was undergoing treatment for wounds that I suffered in a bomb blast in Bulawayo in 2018 and treatment was undertaken by Dr Johan van Heerden," Mubaiwa said in an affidavit.

She told the court she could not travel to South Africa after her arrest because of bail conditions adding that it also became impossible for her to travel due to travel restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I nevertheless continued to seek treatment from local doctors but regrettably, the condition of my wounds became worse and my legs and feet continued to swell to a point where I have difficulty in walking. The wounds on my arms have become worse and in this respect I am prepared to attend court so that the court can see for itself the extent of the wounds and how I definitely require immediate and urgent treatment."

Dr an Heerden said he first treated Mubaiwa when she presented with "severe lymphoedema of all limbs and multiple wounds on both legs, feet, arms and hands."

"She has previously been taken to theatre for debridement of the wounds. The origin of the lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses have not been determined and the histological findings have been inconclusive," the doctor said in a medical note supporting Mubaiwa's application.

The doctor said Mubaiwa currently has a "large open wound on the right forearm and will need a skin graft to close that defect."

He added: "She will first need specialised wound care and lymph therapy to prepare the wound bed for a skin graft. This treatment needs to be administered by a wound care specialist and Ms Chiwenga will need to travel to South Africa multiple times to receive this treatment."

Her post-operative care until the skin graft and donor site are healed will take approximately three months, according to Dr van Heerden.

Her lawyer Wellington Musengwa of Mtetwa and Nyambirai said Mubaiwa has a "life threatening condition that can only be treated by specialists in South Africa."

"This Honourable Court is enjoined by the operation of section 48 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to grant the order sought," wrote her lawyers.

The first respondent in her application is the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) while the Clerk of Court is cited as the second respondent.

Mubaiwa said her lawyers were ready to present photographic or video evidence to the court showing the extend of her wounds. On Monday, she was wheeled into court on a stretcher bed, accompanied by two nurses, after a warrant of arrest was issued when she failed to attend court for the start of her trial on charges of assaulting their child minder.

"I am in extreme pain. I now have to carry a gadget which drains the liquids from the wounds, without immediate specialist care, the wounds are becoming more and more septic and it is paramount that I receive immediate urgent attention to these injuries. As the only specialist who has attended to them in South Africa, there is simply no other way I can receive the necessary treatment in Zimbabwe," she said in an affidavit.

The application is yet to be heard.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Bus crushes conductor

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

High Court robber denied bail

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Pumula personalities set to be honoured

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start early next year

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Loga names Chan provisional squad

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Family works on repatriating Banana's body

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Deportees fined for escaping from quarantine

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF demands heroes' remains from Britain

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

All set for divisive Zanu-PF DCC polls tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

UK scales up cooperation with Zimbabwe ahead of Brexit

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

20 000 new teachers to start work

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean journalist wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

3 hrs ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days