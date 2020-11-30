NetOne expansion project to start soon

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The NetOne National Expansion Project Phase III is set to start early next year at a cost of US$71 million as the Government steps up efforts to deploy broadband infrastructure and investments to unlock more economic opportunities and facilitate improved access to digital technology services.The project is expected to upgrade operator's national network coverage from about 75 to 85 percent, improve LTE (4G) coverage and introduce 5G technology to cater for increased data demand.Building a vibrant digital economy is a vital component towards realising an upper middle-income economy by 2030.As the Government moves to implement the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), ensuring increased connectivity by industry players is critical in ensuring affordable, accessible, ubiquitous and reliable Information Communication Technology (ICT) services that support an inclusive digital economy.