News / Local
Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns
1 hr ago | Views
The ruling party Zanu-PF said it would not hesitate to deal with senior party officials who interfere with its eagerly awaited District Co-ordinating Committee elections to be held this week.
This comes as war veterans leader and former Cabinet minister, Christopher Mutsvangwa, this week called for the party to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers fomenting chaos in the ruling party.
More to follow....
This comes as war veterans leader and former Cabinet minister, Christopher Mutsvangwa, this week called for the party to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers fomenting chaos in the ruling party.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News