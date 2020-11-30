News / Local
Rigging fears dog MDC congress
There are fears among MDC stakeholders that the forthcoming congress will be manipulated because the opposition party has to alter the structure and format of the meeting due to Covid-19 regulations.
The Thokozani Khupe led MDC is set to hold their congress between December 17 and 20 as ordered by the Supreme Court.
Source - Daily News