Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rigging fears dog MDC congress

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There are fears among MDC stakeholders that the forthcoming congress will be manipulated because the opposition party has to alter the structure and format of the meeting due to Covid-19 regulations.

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC is set to hold their congress between December 17 and 20 as ordered by the Supreme Court.


More to follow....

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

54 mins ago | 168 Views

WATCH: University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony 2020

54 mins ago | 168 Views

Fortune Chasi to fight Ray Vines

58 mins ago | 221 Views

Sikhala cases spill into 2021

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Beware or else, Zanu-PF warns

1 hr ago | 228 Views

NetOne expansion project to start soon

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'Mnangagwa our own Mbuya Nehanda,' says Chinamasa

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF chefs fingered in Chiweshe gold rush

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Share swap exposes Tagwirei's vast web

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Tough lockdown return out, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwe to miss out on EU's Covid-19 funding

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Firms evade remitting forex taxes

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mthuli Ncube lines up TBs to fund deficit

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Caledonia sinks US$60m into Gwanda project

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Court hears of Marry Chiwenga illness in graphic detail

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Telecel plagued by operational crisis

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa's wife commissions GBV 'one-stop shop'

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Imperialists destroyed Africa's economic culture, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chamisa lawyer's trial date set

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mudslinging in fight for Makoni DCC chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mupfumira's co-accused removed from remand

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF reverses decision to clear disqualified cadres

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

A-Level student struck by lightning

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Miners body urges govt to formalise gold panning

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC disconnects govt departments

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC losing revenue from dilapidated properties

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bulawayo poly forced to readmit dismissed student

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bus crushes conductor

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa promises to fix PPC challenges

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Harare City Council bosses off the hook

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chiwenga's wife seeks release of passport to undergo treatment in SA

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Stanbic shuts two more branches

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Nehanda sculpture torches storm

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

DNA show to premiere on small screen

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Nakamba transfer talk resurfaces

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Ncube named as Mountaineers coach

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Over 4 million face starvation

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Fake' Covid-19 tests: Hundreds of Zimbabweans stranded at border posts

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Gwanda RDC workers test Covid-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

High Court robber denied bail

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pumula personalities set to be honoured

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start early next year

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Loga names Chan provisional squad

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Family works on repatriating Banana's body

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Deportees fined for escaping from quarantine

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF demands heroes' remains from Britain

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

All set for divisive Zanu-PF DCC polls tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

UK scales up cooperation with Zimbabwe ahead of Brexit

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

20 000 new teachers to start work

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwean journalist wins the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

2 hrs ago | 17 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days