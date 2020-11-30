Latest News Editor's Choice


Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
RENOWNED Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga, who is facing charges of inciting public violence during the July 31 demonstrations, has put the State on notice that she will file an application to have her bail conditions relaxed.

She is jointly charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes on allegations of participating in a public gathering with an intention to promote public violence.

The duo appeared before magistrate Trynos Wutawashe yesterday and was represented by Chris Mhike of Atherstone and Cook.

Dangarembga was arrested a few days after she was nominated for the £50 000 Booker Prize with her latest novel, This Mournable Body.

It is alleged that on July 31, 2020, police received a tip off that Dangarembga and Barnes were demonstrating at Corner Whitwell and Borrowdale Road.

Police found them in the midst of the demonstration, holding placards.

This, according to the State, was in contravention of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Their application will be heard on December 8, 2020.

George Manokore appeared for the State.

