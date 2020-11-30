Gono imposters dupe people money

News / Local

UNSUSPECTING people have reportedly been duped an undisclosed amount of money by imposters who are reportedly abusing the name of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, Gideon Gono asking for financial assistance.Gono confirmed the scam and said a number of people have been swindled after they released huge sums of money into a fraudulent account in South Africa from which he disassociated himself and his family."It has come to my sad attention and family that they are impersonating me and going around asking high-profile and rich individuals, suspected to be my friends, to 'assist' me with money deposited into a South African account," Gono said."Unfortunately, a few people, some of whom I have never met and do not even know, have been duped into releasing huge sums of money, only to find out soon after that the voice on the other line was fake."He denied that he had begged for money from friends and associates and urged people to report the imposters to the police."Please report any such approaches to the nearest police station to ensure that the culprits are apprehended swiftly," Gono said.He said a South African number, +27 718 396 569, was used by these imposters to dupe people. Gono said a photoshopped picture of him, taken 10 years ago, was being used on the number's WhatsApp profile picture.The local number currently being used was +263 788 669 246, with "one funny photoshopped profile picture of our chicken business premises"."The local guy impersonated my first born son, Passion Peter. This ‘governor' ended all his conversations invoking both the word and name of God, to disguise his real evil standing in society," Gono said.The former RBZ governor said he has reported the matter to Borrowdale Police Station, and the matter was now being investigated by the CID under ZRP Docket Ref 4597277.