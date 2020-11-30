Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gono imposters dupe people money

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNSUSPECTING people have reportedly been duped an undisclosed amount of money by imposters who are reportedly abusing the name of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, Gideon Gono asking for financial assistance.

Gono confirmed the scam and said a number of people have been swindled after they released huge sums of money into a fraudulent account in South Africa from which he disassociated himself and his family.

"It has come to my sad attention and family that they are impersonating me and going around asking high-profile and rich individuals, suspected to be my friends, to 'assist' me with money deposited into a South African account," Gono said.

"Unfortunately, a few people, some of whom I have never met and do not even know, have been duped into releasing huge sums of money, only to find out soon after that the voice on the other line was fake."

He denied that he had begged for money from friends and associates and urged people to report the imposters to the police.

"Please report any such approaches to the nearest police station to ensure that the culprits are apprehended swiftly," Gono said.

He said a South African number, +27 718 396 569, was used by these imposters to dupe people. Gono said a photoshopped picture of him, taken 10 years ago, was being used on the number's WhatsApp profile picture.

The local number currently being used was +263 788 669 246, with "one funny photoshopped profile picture of our chicken business premises".

"The local guy impersonated my first born son, Passion Peter. This ‘governor' ended all his conversations invoking both the word and name of God, to disguise his real evil standing in society," Gono said.

The former RBZ governor said he has reported the matter to Borrowdale Police Station, and the matter was now being investigated by the CID under ZRP Docket Ref 4597277.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

School head in car accident

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Child killed for crying

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

16 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

16 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

16 hrs ago | 2143 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

16 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

17 hrs ago | 605 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

21 hrs ago | 858 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days