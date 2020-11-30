Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF MP in trouble for 'disrespecting Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MAZOWE Central MP Sydney Chidamba faces disciplinary action for disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa by walking out of a meeting that was preparing the Zanu-PF leader's visit to the legislator's constituency in Mashonaland Central Province.

Mnangagwa is expected in the province today for the National Tree Planting Day.

But on Wednesday, Chidamba was alleged to have walked out of a meeting attended by the whole provincial executive to prepare for Mnangagwa's visit to the province.

Chidamba reportedly went out to campaign for businessman Tafadzwa Musarara who is contesting for a post as Mazowe district coordinating committee chairman.

On Thursday, the provincial coordinating committee proposed disciplinary action against the MP for undermining Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial spokesperson Alfred Mufunga could neither deny nor confirm the development.

"Let me confirm with those who remained in the meeting (Thursday PCC) on what was finally agreed on the matter, I left the meeting early. You can check with the provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe," Mufunga said.

Kazembe said he was busy and referred all questions to Lens Ferando, the Zanu-PF provincial youth chair. Ferando said:"Yes, the issue was discussed but I don't have an official position right now."

Chidamba was not reachable for comment. He also stands accused of illegal gold mining activities after he was implicated in gold rush at Rosa, Mazowe.

A top party provincial official who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media said the PCC resolved that Chidamba should be disciplined for disrespecting Mnangagwa.

"We were planning about the President's visit which was to be in his constituency," the insider said.

"He (Chidamba) walked out of the meeting and went to address three districts when the entire Mazowe and provincial leadership, politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, traditional leaders and war veterans were in a crucial meeting to plan for the President's visit. He clearly showed that he did not value the visit by the President. Evidence showed that he preferred to go and campaign for his preferred DCC candidate where he donated flour, balls and paint instead of planning for the visit."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe dribbles Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa deals Chamisa blow

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chiwenga targets sex workers

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mthuli Ncube should increase 2% tax to 5%, says Eddie Cross

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

5 robbers stage daring in-transit-cash heist

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

3 candidates withdraw from Zanu-PF DCC elections

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Ex-MP says he is still in the game

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

School head in car accident

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Shortage of ballot boxes hits Zanu-PF DCC elections

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Gono imposters dupe people money

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Child killed for crying

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man killed for visiting married lover

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Youthful Sibanda cleared to contest in DCC elections

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Dangarembga seeks bail relaxation

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

UBH COVID-19 centre opens to public

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-convicts sentenced to life in jail

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Social media dismantles State media monopoly

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt new dispensation?

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zifa, Mamutse take SRC to court

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wary of Costa dol Sol backlash

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

US$98k fraud at Bulawayo milling company

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

WATCH: Invited cop 'slaps' pupil

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Harare HR boss re-arrested

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

MDC Alliance abduction skeletons tumble

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

5 Chitungwiza councillors arrested

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Patient vanishes from hospital, found dead

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

The advantages of outsourcing production

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Zim prison, a crime against humanity' twittered Biti, prisoner - true all because selling out on reforms

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's family must not disturb honouring of our heroine

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Unpacking Nelson Chamisa; MDC Alliance turns into a coven under Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

Pregnant school girl commits suicide by drinking insecticide

16 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Biti charged with assault, denies wrongdoing

16 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Chiwenga's wife in awful pain

16 hrs ago | 2143 Views

JSC pushes for digital delivery of justice

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mbuya Nehanda statue ignites debate

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

Gideon Gono's stature abused in scam

16 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Police promote over 5 000 officers

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

Sikhala bids to end Zimbabwe's myriad challenges

17 hrs ago | 605 Views

Government in learner's licence U-turn

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Zimra's new online cargo clearance system brews chaos at Beitbridge

17 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa caps 4959 UZ graduates

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Who will be the first Premier League manager to be sacked?

21 hrs ago | 858 Views

What can we expect from Sun Met 2021?

21 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu PF MP disciplined for undermining ED

21 hrs ago | 1660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days