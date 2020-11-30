Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

TelOne to plant 100 000 trees

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
TELONE is targeting to plant 100 000 trees by the end of next year, the telecommunication company's MD Chipo Mutasa has said.

Mutasa said this yesterday at Marondera Prison during a handover ceremony of 1 000 fruit tree seedlings that were produced at Chikurubi Prison Farm.

Last year, TelOne supported the prisons' nurseries and orchards project at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where a variety of 10 000 seeds and seedlings were donated.

"Buoyed by such success at Chikurubi, we are pleased to announce that we have already started a process of expanding the nursery at Chikurubi.

"We want it to be big enough to continue to support our national tree planting programme where we are targeting to achieve at least 100 000 trees planted annually by December 2021."

The TelOne boss promised to expedite telephone and data connection in Marondera, but pointed out that the company was worried about vandalism of infrastructure.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services deputy commissioner general Alford Dube applauded the tree planting initiative saying it would generate income for the institution.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Sanctions hampering prosperity' said Mnangagwa didn't stop US$2 b Blue Roof, Parthenon to greed

57 secs ago | 1 Views

Picking a bank that works for you

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Beware of post-lockdown gravy train

4 mins ago | 3 Views

State media must desist from fuelling persecution of CSOs

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso to hold elections, AGM

6 mins ago | 2 Views

'One year needed to retrieve Esigodini trapped miners'

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Sponsorship scuttles PSL mini-league

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Tips on how to build your house

8 mins ago | 6 Views

How do Singaporeans spend their weekends

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo water woes to continue

14 mins ago | 10 Views

HIV reprieve for women

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Obert Mpofu COVID-19 positive

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Government releases 2021 schools calendar

16 mins ago | 16 Views

300 fake Covid-19 certificates seized

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Woman marries two men, gets arrested

17 mins ago | 15 Views

How playing poker can make you a better person

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Mutsvangwa mourns Munyaka

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Parly gets the very short end of stick

20 mins ago | 6 Views

Young business women get windfall

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Kirsty Coventry salutes new pool queen Mikayla

20 mins ago | 6 Views

China Aid installs 200 boreholes in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 7 Views

How to keep your Zimbabwe business going during this pandemic

22 mins ago | 4 Views

Rats cannot think beyond peanuts

24 mins ago | 23 Views

Govt has no shares in Impala, says Dondo

24 mins ago | 14 Views

FC Platinum completes a double over Costa do Sol of Mozambique

25 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says saboteurs stand no chance

25 mins ago | 19 Views

'They called me a dissident,' says Thambolenyoka

26 mins ago | 40 Views

Pupils in Zimsec nightmare

26 mins ago | 24 Views

How fiber optic internet will help your company

27 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa warns wholesalers, retailers

29 mins ago | 23 Views

Schools to remain open

29 mins ago | 17 Views

Chaos at Zanu-PF's DCC polls

30 mins ago | 25 Views

Mthuli Ncube crafts debt control plan

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Re-imagining education in the Second Republic

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Creative ways to make money in the United States

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's wife launches school feeding scheme for Harare

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out Covid-19 vaccine soon, says Mahomva

34 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa says 'robust trade reforms pay off'

35 mins ago | 11 Views

ZBC Journalist dies of Covid-19

35 mins ago | 37 Views

Peace Commission shocked after Mnangagwa snub in Gukurahundi genocide reburials

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Buying for buying your next camera

37 mins ago | 13 Views

Biti freed on $10 000 bail

10 hrs ago | 954 Views

Man kills boy, cooks head

10 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Cattle rustler weeps in court

11 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs jostling to take over from Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Zesa cuts home use power costs

11 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Bruising battles in Zanu-PF DCC polls

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

Senior CID officers denied bail

11 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mnangagwa tells off western countries

11 hrs ago | 560 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days