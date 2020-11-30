TelOne to plant 100 000 trees

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TELONE is targeting to plant 100 000 trees by the end of next year, the telecommunication company's MD Chipo Mutasa has said.Mutasa said this yesterday at Marondera Prison during a handover ceremony of 1 000 fruit tree seedlings that were produced at Chikurubi Prison Farm.Last year, TelOne supported the prisons' nurseries and orchards project at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where a variety of 10 000 seeds and seedlings were donated."Buoyed by such success at Chikurubi, we are pleased to announce that we have already started a process of expanding the nursery at Chikurubi."We want it to be big enough to continue to support our national tree planting programme where we are targeting to achieve at least 100 000 trees planted annually by December 2021."The TelOne boss promised to expedite telephone and data connection in Marondera, but pointed out that the company was worried about vandalism of infrastructure.Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services deputy commissioner general Alford Dube applauded the tree planting initiative saying it would generate income for the institution.