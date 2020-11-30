Lockdown takes toll on transporters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are taking a toll on the transport sector with many operators forced to sell their vehicles, while others are now suffering mental health problems, an operator has said.Speaking during an interface meeting between the business community and journalists organised by the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum on Friday, Chinhoyi Taxi Association chairman Enirod Kawunda said loss of business had seen some operators hospitalsed due to stress after the Covid-19 lockdown."We just woke up one day being told to stop operating because of Covid-19 and it cut our line of survival," Kawunda said."When the regulations were eased, the transport sector requirements for opening were stringent pushing us out of business for a longer period."