Jonathan Moyo to expose Mnangagwa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don't miss it! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 7, 2020

Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has threatened to upload on social media unimpeachable evidence that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.Said Moyo on Twitter, "Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don't miss it!"