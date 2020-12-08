News / Local
Jonathan Moyo to expose Mnangagwa
08 Dec 2020 at 07:48hrs | Views
Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has threatened to upload on social media unimpeachable evidence that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.
Said Moyo on Twitter, "Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don't miss it!"
Source - Byo24News