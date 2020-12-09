Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

High Court suspends industry ministers CAPS appointment

by Staff reporter
09 Dec 2020 at 06:21hrs | Views
THE High Court has suspended the appointment of five CAPS Private Limited (CAPS) board members by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce after the firm’s majority shareholder objected.

Caps Pharmaceutical Trust (CPT), who are the major shareholders in the drug manufacturing company, approached the court on November 10 after they were made aware of the appointments through social media and local newspaper notices.

Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza last month appointed pharmaceutical quality assurance specialist Ian Matondo as the CAPS’ board chairperson, while the other members were Tapiwa Mashingaidze, Sinikiwe Gwatidzo, Arthur Manase and Bothwell Nyajeka.

The CPT cited Zenza, the ministry’s permanent secretary Mavis Sibanda, CAPS Holdings and CAPS Private Limited as well as the new board as respondents.

High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu agreed with the terms of the application, saying that CPT had a right as the majority shareholders to be involved in the process. "It is also not in dispute that the applicant, on paper, appears to be majority shareholders in third respondent hence on paper have a right to have been involved in the appointment of the fifth to the ninth respondents as board members for the third respondent," Tagu said.

He went on further to grant a provisional order to CPT, saying the new board would not be involved in the running of the company nor would the Industry and Commerce ministry take part in any activity involving the appointment of workers at the company.

"Pending confirmation or discharge of this provisional order, the applicant is granted the following interim relief: The fifth to ninth respondents be and hereby interdicted from performing duties as directors of the 3rd respondent pending the court’s determination on the return day on whether or not the interdict should be extended until the arbitral tribunal makes a final determination on the dispute.

"The first respondent be and is hereby interdicted from interfering with the affairs of the 3rd respondent and appointment of any persons as directors, employees or consultants to the 3rd respondent until the return day," Tagu adjudged.

According to records, CPT was notified of an annual general meeting which was to be held on October 30, with one of the agenda items to be discussed being the appointment of directors for CAPS Limited. Sibanda wrote a letter to CAPS Limited on October 22nd asking for a postponement of the meeting, which went on to be cancelled, because there were some legal and factual issues that needed to be resolved.

The ministry then went on to appoint the new board members for the firm which would have been discussed at the AGM. CPT challenged the appointment, citing that it would negatively affect them as the major shareholders as their right to appoint directors as well as the chairperson of the board for CAPS Limited had been completely disregarded.

The permanent secretary as well as the ministry contested the urgent application, saying that the issue was not an urgent matter.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Forcing nurses to apologise is illegal and unjust, says ZINA

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa tours houses demolished by MDC Alliance council

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Harare houses demolitions, a heartless act, says MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe has to allow diaspora vote, says Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zinara now accepting USD, vouchers at tollgates

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga wife's condition deteriorates

7 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Mwonzora expels a councillor by mistake

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police boss 'savagely' assaults teacher over curfew violation

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Bulawayo records 51 new Covid-19 cases

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Businessman commits suicide?

7 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 1000 cops

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Higherlife Foundation hands over maternal health medical equipment

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Historic virtual Econet Vic Falls Marathon set to roar into life this Sunday

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man bashes mother-in-law to death, commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 931 Views

Open Letter to the acting Harare City Council Mayor in the wake of the demolition of houses in Budiriro

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Everything to know about Vwin online casino

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans' own cowardice main reason for continued suffering and subjugation

15 hrs ago | 1100 Views

No.1 lesson Zanu PF learned from 2008 GNU - how to turn MDC into its vote rigging ally

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zanu-PF probe G40 'tainted' DCC elections

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Zesa gets new operational vehicles, transformers

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

PPC Zimbabwe shelves Mt Darwin clinker plant construction

15 hrs ago | 959 Views

Tsvangirai's son backs Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 4983 Views

DCCs chaos still mauling Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Vingirai to increase ZB stake

17 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'reneges' on 2% royalty tax

17 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police issue festive season corona caution

17 hrs ago | 795 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa revolt call lands man in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1470 Views

GMAZ chairperson win in Zanu-PF DCC elections

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Khupe wields axe on Chamisa's 3 mayors

18 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zimra urges clients to use e-services

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec in 'O' Level exam scandal

18 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Pupils barred from exam over US$3 sanitiser

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Gukurahundi genocide hearings postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 140 Views

Car smuggling syndicate arrested

18 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Flash floods wreak havoc in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

Bulawayo photographer publishes photobook

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Aston Villa to unleash Nakamba

18 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa promotes police officers

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

'Mentally unstable' Mamombe hits out at 'malicious' and 'biased' magistrate

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Students forced to fit for O' level exam at night after Zimsec error

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC at war over demolitions

18 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Corruption rife in NPA, Judiciary and police: Zacc

18 hrs ago | 537 Views

Caf fines Aubameyang for exposing it

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

3 family members die in car crash

18 hrs ago | 806 Views

Senior Zanu-PF official drowns

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ministry opens online applications for Form One

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZACC goes after priest who received US$100,000 tithe

18 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal delayed

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zifa councillors exonerate Kamambo

18 hrs ago | 266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days