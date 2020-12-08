Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has opened investigations into judges, magistrates and church leaders over a slew of graft allegations.

ZACC chair Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo said members of the Judiciary were under scrutiny, but emphasised that there was no interference on the independence of the third arm of the State.

She also hinted that there were several church leaders who were under investigation for corruption, among whom is a prominent bishop who received a US$100 000 tithe from his church congregant.

"The investigation against members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is underway, but we want to ensure that there will be no outcry of interference on the Judiciary," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

On the bishop, Justice Matanda-Moyo said: "The commission is tracing the source of funds which shows that the church member who paid a US$100 000 tithe had made US$1 million."

She was not at liberty to name the church leaders under probe, fearing to jeopardise investigations.

Corruption, she said, was deep-rooted even in law enforcement agencies such as ZACC, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"Our institutions are not free from corruption; we have arrested some police officers while some members of ZACC have been dismissed on corruption charges," said the ZACC boss.

The commission, under the Second Republic, has taken the anti-corruption fight to another level, with properties worth US$4, 8 million and 501 luxury vehicles seized from corrupt officials.

"The commission has submitted eight applications for unexplained wealth orders with the High Court of Zimbabwe. We have started

tracing assets in South Africa, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Malasyia, Mauritius and Kenya.

"This year, the commission has so far submitted 87 dockets for prosecution. We understand that the NPA has been on a recruiting drive and we look forward to corruption cases being given top priority next year."

To strengthen its investigation team, Zacc has recruited experts who are due to start work on  January 1 2021 to boost the skeletal staff manning the anti-corruption body.

"In its 2021 national budget, the Government has allocated $317 million to Zacc to amplify the fight against corruption. The Government has also committed to funding Zacc's electronic case management system and purchase an office in all provinces in support of the devolution agenda," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

Corruption, according to the United Nations, is hampering sustainable development as the world is losing a jaw-dropping US$3,6 trillion from corruption, of which developing nations lose US$1,26 trillion per year.

The UN estimates that businesses and individuals pay about US$1 trillion annually in bribes to public officials. Zimbabwe loses about US$684 million to illicit financial flows.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said procurement of Covid-19 materials was tainted by murky deals through price gouging for personal protective equipment, ventilators, medication and falsified medicines.

"The pandemic created vast opportunities for corruption to thrive due to the relaxation of safeguards under emergency protocols and weakened oversight mechanisms created as a response to Covid-19," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

"The commission conducted compliance checks in the procurement of Covid-19 drugs and equipment. This exercise led to the arrest of senior Government officials from the Ministry of Health and Childcare as well as NatPharm.

"The systems and compliance reviews at NatPharm and the Department of National Scholarships unearthed some corrupt practices that have resulted in the arrest and appearance in court of the implicated officials."

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

16 hrs ago | 1646 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

23 hrs ago | 1775 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

23 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days