Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOME 35 MDC Alliance youths in Kwekwe were Saturday arrested by police while launching their "1 million campaign".

Police accused the youths of holding an unsanctioned gathering.

MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende confirmed the arrests.

"Armed riot police have arrested all our youths who were conducting a youth programme at our Kwekwe office. They (police) have however, allowed Zanu-PF to conduct a car rally in the constituency since morning.

"Police must not be used to aid a political party; they must be apolitical. We demand the immediate release of our youths," Hwende said.

Police had earlier in the day ordered the youths to disperse from Amaveni stadium where the event was taking place.

Some defiant youths ignored the warning leading to the arrests.

The MDC Alliance programme launch was attended by embattled MP Joanna Mamombe, activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

They survived Saturday's arrests after the incident happened when they had left the venue together with other youth leaders.

The three made headlines in May this year when they were allegedly abducted moments from a flash demonstration in which they had taken part together with other youths in Harare's Warren Park suburb.

Saturday's event by the MDC Alliance youths was also aimed at drumming up support for party candidate Judith Tobaiwa who is eying the Kwekwe Central Constituency in pending by-elections.

Aspiring legislator Tobaiwa said about 35 youths had been arrested.

"Police have arrested 35 of our members during the youth outreach programme. Amongst those arrested is Kudakwashe Gwamuri our Kwekwe District Information Secretary," Tobaiwa said.

MDC Alliance youth assembly secretary general Ostallos Siziba later declared via social media, "We are in Midlands, Kwekwe central to launch our #1MillionCampaign as real harbinger of a radical different youth assembly. The state has used every method to disrupt our programs, intimidate our cadres and arrest us. We are not deterred. #ZanupfMustGo".

MDC Alliance youths are targeting to mobilise 1 million "virgin" voters for the national  2023 elections.

The campaign is aimed at mobilising votes from across the country's 10 provinces. The youths have so far  covered seven provinces.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

16 hrs ago | 1656 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

23 hrs ago | 1776 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

23 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days