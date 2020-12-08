Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Phased opening for schools in January

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SCHOOLS will open in two phases for the 2021 first term, with the first classes resuming lessons first week of January after Government declared that recent sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools had been contained.

All classes, with the exception of Form One and Five learners, will commence learning on January 4, with this year's Ordinary Level examination candidates resuming their exam sittings the following day.

Form One and Five classes will return to school in February after Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released their results.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said all pupils will be in school by February.

"We recently issued statements to school heads regarding when schools will be opened," said Ambassador Mathema.

"I have submitted the calendar to Cabinet and I can tell you that by February all students will be in school."

The Ministry's spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said public examinations will resume after the festive season holiday break.

"Students in Grade One to Seven, Form Two up to Four and Upper Sixth learners will be back in school on January 4," said Mr Ndoro.

"Form Fours sitting for their examinations will go back to school on January 5.

"Form One students will open on February 9 next year, this is to enable marking of their examinations and to ensure parents secure places for their children.

"Lower Sixth students will have to wait for their O'Level results to be released."

Advanced Level and Grade Seven candidates started writing examinations on December 1 and 3 respectively and will finish this week.

Ordinary Level candidates will break on December 18 before resuming sitting for their last papers on January 5.

Outbreaks under control

Mr Ndoro said the number of Covid-19 cases reported in schools recently had significantly dropped.

Over 300 pupils, teachers and staff have tested positive to Covid-19 at nearly 30 schools countrywide in recent weeks, prompting fears of a widespread outbreak.

"The Ministry was in the Matabeleland provinces assessing the situation in schools that had students who were infected with the Covid-19," said Mr Ndoro.

"At John Tallach 184 students out of 185 have been cleared and at Chinhoyi all 72 cases have been cleared and this is very encouraging.

"We are yet to receive statistics from the other schools that were affected."

In her weekly Covid-19 update on Friday, chief coordinator of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva said outbreaks in schools had been contained.

"Reports from monitoring support and supervision visits indicate that the situation in our schools is now under control," said Dr Mahomva.

"Government is grateful to parents in the affected schools for not only being cooperative during the outbreak, but for also remaining very calm and very supportive during the investigations and implementation of the recommendations.

"Government would also like to thank the teachers and other school authorities who stepped up to ensure that the situation was brought under control in a very timely fashion."

Exams progress

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the public examinations body would prioritise marking of Grade Seven papers to allow parents adequate time to secure Form One places for their children.

"We will be marking Grade Seven papers first and we are hoping that they will be released around mid-January," said Prof Mwenje.

"Zimsec is also coming up with strategies that will be used to ensure that all work is done as soon as possible. We will only be in position to give these strategies when we have sat down and deliberated next week. We understand that there are students who want to proceed to tertiary institutions, some want to go to Lower Sixth and to Form One, so we will try to fast-track the process."

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

16 hrs ago | 1646 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

23 hrs ago | 1775 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

23 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days