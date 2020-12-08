Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said that the Victoria Falls Border is in a sorry state and requires urgent facelift to meet modern standards expected from a port of entry into a world destination.

The President visited the Victoria Falls Bridge via the border on Wednesday as he relived memories of how he was deported to Zambia by Rhodesian government after his release from a 10-year detention in 1972.

He had been in Victoria Falls since Tuesday to receive Freedom of the City from the local authority and also conferred City status to the municipality on Wednesday.

"This morning I went to the bridge and the customs area is in a sorry state. The building is old and dilapidated yet it should be the face of the country. I will ask the Minister of Local Government and Public Works to look into the matter and we will ensure to finance any developments that he may come up with," said President Mnangagwa, who later officiated at the conferment ceremony.

The Victoria Falls Border with Zambia is characterised by a single small building with only two offices for the Immigration Department and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority besides the immigration hall on the entry and exit sides.

Port health, a key department especially during the Covid-19 era, has no office and uses a makeshift facility once used by the Ministry of Agriculture outside the building. The Environmental Management Authority also has no office.

There is also no proper police post at the border and security personnel operate from a small makeshift shed and no parking space for vehicles especially buses and heavy vehicles. This is despite the border being a busy port of entry in the tourism capital alongside Kazungula Border on the border with Botswana further upstream from Victoria Falls.

As a result, there are usually delays in clearing cargo and sometimes human traffic during peak periods because of limited space.

The Victoria Falls Border is a critical facility to the tourism sector as it is used by tourists especially in the Kavango-Zambezi Trans-frontier Conservation Area where a Uni-Visa model is being piloted. Before Covid-19, the border would attend to about 1500 travellers per day. Immigration department's North Western Region consists of Victoria

Falls, Kazungula, Pandamatenga and Binga Border posts as well as Victoria Falls International Airport. The Binga border is still under construction.

Upgrading the border will also be in tandem with the new city status, with the city already having the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) and the Victoria falls International Airport among other developments, which the President said were a symbol of hope and potential in the province.

President Mnangagwa also challenged the city leadership and all stakeholders to utilise the new status to boost national image towards growing the tourism sector and other national investment, trade and modernisation programmes.

He said the Second Republic is committed to implementation and completion of projects laid out in Matabeleland especially within the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Mlibizi-Binga-Sijalila Corridor.

"As the only city in the province and being at the epicentre of development matrix, Victoria Falls must provide leadership in all these endeavours. Furthermore, strong and enabling development control measures must be crafted and promoted to give impetus to the transformation of the city into world class smart city benchmarked against the world's best," said President Mnangagwa.

He said Government had allocated $19,5 billion for devolution in the 2021 National Budget, which should lead to development of the country with communities taking responsibility for their own development. The City Mayor, Councillor Somvelo Dhlamini, commended the Government for unveiling Devolution Funds, which he said had been instrumental in development projects in the city.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1716 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 292 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

24 hrs ago | 1792 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

24 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days