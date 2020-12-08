Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Hurungwe prison inmate, who is now on the run, is alleged to have repeatedly raped a woman at a farm near Karoi after he was reportedly given undue privileges.

Bosman Mahosa, who was serving a jail term for robbery, was inexplicably placed under ‘a' class treatment.

‘A' class inmates are prisoners who are serving jail time, but are allowed to do their daily assigned duties without being guarded.

For one to be placed under the ‘a' class category, prison authorities consider the nature of the crime committed and sentence, time served and behaviour, among other issues.

But prison sources said what was puzzling in this case was how an inmate serving time for a serious crime like robbery was considered for the ‘a' class category.

Mashonaland west Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson Emanueri Kondowe confirmed the incident, but could not comment saying the case was now under police investigation.

"Yes, i can confirm that a prisoner at our Hurungwe prison is alleged to have raped a woman twice before he ran away," Kondowe said. The woman is from the nearby Kent farm and she was with her one-year-old child on that day.

"That's all i can say for now since the case in now being investigated by the police."

Mashonaland west police spokesperson assistant inspector ian Kohwera refused to comment on the issue.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1702 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 286 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 144 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

23 hrs ago | 1780 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

23 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days