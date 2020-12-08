Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Hurungwe prison inmate, who is now on the run, is alleged to have repeatedly raped a woman at a farm near Karoi after he was reportedly given undue privileges.Bosman Mahosa, who was serving a jail term for robbery, was inexplicably placed under ‘a' class treatment.‘A' class inmates are prisoners who are serving jail time, but are allowed to do their daily assigned duties without being guarded.For one to be placed under the ‘a' class category, prison authorities consider the nature of the crime committed and sentence, time served and behaviour, among other issues.But prison sources said what was puzzling in this case was how an inmate serving time for a serious crime like robbery was considered for the ‘a' class category.Mashonaland west Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson Emanueri Kondowe confirmed the incident, but could not comment saying the case was now under police investigation."Yes, i can confirm that a prisoner at our Hurungwe prison is alleged to have raped a woman twice before he ran away," Kondowe said. The woman is from the nearby Kent farm and she was with her one-year-old child on that day."That's all i can say for now since the case in now being investigated by the police."Mashonaland west police spokesperson assistant inspector ian Kohwera refused to comment on the issue.