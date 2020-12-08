Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Broke Zimbabwe's failure to clear debt and arrears with bilateral and multilateral creditors is sinking the economy further as it fails to unlock the much-needed funding for major infrastructure projects.

This comes as the Annual Debt Bulletin 2019 financial year reported that the domestic debt closed 2019 at $8,8 billion while external public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to US$8,1 billion.

The bulletin says disbursements from external creditors have declined due to this overwhelming debt burden.

It noted that external financing remains scarce due to the continued accumulation of external debt arrears.

It says the fiscal deficit was being primarily financed through domestic borrowing.

"re-engagement with international financial institutions (IFIs) and arrears clearance resolution remains critical in unlocking new external financing required for sustainable development," read part of the bulletin.

According to the report, disbursements from external creditors have been critically low during the last two decades, due to the accumulation of external debt arrears.

It says the year 2019 was no exception with total disbursement at US$59,96 million, comprised of US$7,26 million from multilateral creditors and US$52,7 million from bilateral non-Paris Club creditors.

The total disbursements in 2019 represent a 75% slump from the disbursements of US$242,5 million recorded in 2018.

"Government has been making payments to bilateral and multilateral creditors with active portfolios, in order to unlock new financing and in fulfilment of conditions for continued disbursements of loans and grants," the bulletin said.

"Government has also been making quarterly token payments to the three IFIs, namely, the World Bank Group, African Development Bank and European Investment Bank as a sign of its commitment to the re-engagement process."

Total token payments to the three IFIs amounted to US$6,4 million in 2019, while debt service payments to other multilateral creditors such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and oPeC Fund for International Development amounted to US$5,7 million.

Payments to bilateral non-Paris club creditors providing new financing amounted to US$19,7 million and these include China and Kuwait.

Economist Rutendo Masawi said Zimbabwe needs to service its debt in order to attract new funding.

Masawi said Zimbabwe has no capacity to fully fund critical infrastructure projects and capitalise industry, hence the need to look beyond its borders.

"Unlocking external funding means the pool is bigger instead of relying on domestic funding," she said.

"As such, the government must do everything in its power to attract fresh lines of credit and foreign direct investment into the economy."

The high accumulation of arrears presents an increase in the risk premium, which makes borrowing costs higher to the country.

"The need to step up re-engagement can, thus, not be overemphasised," Masawi said, adding more sustainable ways of funding growth should be explored in order to avoid debt.

"Therefore, the government of Zimbabwe should gear up efforts to finance development through non-debt creating initiatives.

"This could be done through creating an environment, which is conducive to foreign direct investment inflows through implementing reforms that will improve the ease of doing business status of the country."

Markets analyst evonia Muzondo said the country's debt situation makes it unattractive for new funding.

Muzondo argued that there was need for the government to manage domestic debt well and allocate resources efficiently in order to unlock funding.

She argued that, internally, there is a significant amount of available resources just being put to waste through allocations to non-productive sectors.

"It is like you go to a bank trying to borrow yet there is evidence you cannot even manage your own finances, they will not lend you a cent," Muzondo said.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1705 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 288 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 145 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

24 hrs ago | 1784 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

24 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days