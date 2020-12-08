Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Matabeleland north Provincial affairs minister Richard Moyo has become the latest top Zanu-PF official to test positive for Covid-19 as cases continue to surge.Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and the party's communications director tafadzwa Mugwadi tested positive for Covid-19 over a week ago.Moyo said he tested positive for the coronavirus last Monday, but said he was asymptomatic."I am self-isolating at home, but for now I am not feeling any pain and I am still asymptomatic, but I am taking as much as possible caution while at home," he told Cite.Moyo became the third Provincial affairs minister to contract the virus after his Midlands counterpart larry Mavhima and Mary Mliswa Chikoka from Mashonaland West.Other government officials that have tested positive for the disease since the Covid-19 outbreak began in March include Public Services, labour and Social Welfare deputy minister lovemore Matuke and Finance and economic Development permanent secretary George Guvamatanga.The then agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri succumbed to the disease in July.In august, 26 Zanu-PF employees tested positive for the disease. Zimbabwe has been witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases for the past two months and Friday the country recorded 74 new infections with one death.As of Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded 11 127 Covid-19 cases with 9 253 recoveries. the country has seen 305 deaths.Meanwhile, Portia Manangazira, the Health and Child Care ministry's director of epidemiology and diseases control, on Friday said there was need for Zimbabweans to remain vigilant as Covid-19 would remain a threat to public health for some time.Manangazira told the Zimbabwe national Practitioners association annual general meeting in Karoi on Friday that there was a risk of a second Covid-19 wave due to increased travel during the festive season"Covid-19 is still with us for the next two or three years," she said."We must wear masks, regularly sanitise for our own good health. We must share information and researches so that we get solutions. Scientifically, efforts are being made to find medication."As Zimbabwe we remain on the forefront to do the best out of it and help get medication with traditionalists playing a critical role for medication."Let us value our cultural ways so that we can collaborate and make researches that can be accepted globally to cure Covid-19."