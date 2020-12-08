Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Matabeleland north Provincial affairs minister Richard Moyo has become the latest top Zanu-PF official to test positive for Covid-19 as cases continue to surge.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and the party's communications director tafadzwa Mugwadi tested positive for Covid-19 over a week ago.

Moyo said he tested positive for the coronavirus last Monday, but said he was asymptomatic.

"I am self-isolating at home, but for now I am not feeling any pain and I am still asymptomatic, but I am taking as much as possible caution while at home," he told Cite.

Moyo became the third Provincial affairs minister to contract the virus after his Midlands counterpart larry Mavhima and Mary Mliswa Chikoka from Mashonaland West.

Other government officials that have tested positive for the disease since the Covid-19 outbreak began in March include Public Services, labour and Social Welfare deputy minister lovemore Matuke and Finance and economic Development permanent secretary George Guvamatanga.

The then agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri succumbed to the disease in July.

In august, 26 Zanu-PF employees tested positive for the disease. Zimbabwe has been witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases for the past two months and Friday the country recorded 74 new infections with one death.

As of Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded 11 127 Covid-19 cases with 9 253 recoveries. the country has seen 305 deaths.

Meanwhile, Portia Manangazira, the Health and Child Care ministry's director of epidemiology and diseases control, on Friday said there was need for Zimbabweans to remain vigilant as Covid-19 would remain a threat to public health for some time.

Manangazira told the Zimbabwe national Practitioners association annual general meeting in Karoi on Friday that there was a risk of a second Covid-19 wave due to increased travel during the festive season

"Covid-19 is still with us for the next two or three years," she said.

"We must wear masks, regularly sanitise for our own good health. We must share information and researches so that we get solutions. Scientifically, efforts are being made to find medication.

"As Zimbabwe we remain on the forefront to do the best out of it and help get medication with traditionalists playing a critical role for medication.

"Let us value our cultural ways so that we can collaborate and make researches that can be accepted globally to cure Covid-19."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1713 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 291 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 145 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

24 hrs ago | 1789 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

24 hrs ago | 465 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days