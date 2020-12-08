Latest News Editor's Choice


Ratepayers act against council graft

by Staff reporter
Harare ratepayers have petitioned Parliament over the tightening of laws to curb corruption in municipalities following a spate of arrests of council officials in the capital on accusations of corruption and abuse of office.

The Combined Harare Residents Association said it wants legislators to craft laws that will ensure the forfeiture of assets to recover looted funds to deter officials from engaging in corruption.

Tsitsi Gezi, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, confirmed that Parliament had received the petition.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe received a petition from the Combined Harare Residents Association requesting Parliament to enact legislation that provides for the detection of irresponsible expenditure, disciplinary action against irresponsible persons and recovery of assets from such persons," Gezi told The Standard.

"The petition has since been referred to the portfolio committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing."

At least 15 Harare council directors and managers are facing trial on various allegations of fraud and corruption.

These include town clerk Hosiah Chisango, finance director Tendai Kwenda, acting human capital director Matthew Marara, Tapiwa Gona (head of public lighting), Tonderai Mukora (surveyor), Believer Mupandawana, Tineyi Kureva, Magret Sarudzai George, Mazano Zvakanyorwa, Wellington Tauya, Austin Tapiwanashe, Rudo Pauline Chigocha, Timothy Majena, Bernard Mkuna and Kizito Chikowore.

Council's director for human capital Cainos Chingombe was recently reinstated under controversial circumstances.

Both the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) are investigating Harare council bigwigs for spending millions on vehicles and dubious allowances that milked the local authority of over US$8 million.

It emerged the money was spent on luxurious vehicles, holiday allowances, bonuses and other allowances for less than 10 officials at that time.
Sacu has said those who will be found on the wrong will be made to pay back what they looted from council at the currency of the period they committed the crimes.

Source - the standard

