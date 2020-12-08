Chief Inspector Ncube in court

News / Local

Chief Inspector Busani Ncube, who was deployed at Jumbo Mine for operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere, appeared in court on allegations of illegally escorting 41kg gold ore from Mazowe gold mining area to Harare.Ncube was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with criminal abuse of office.Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, prosecuting, had it that on December 12, Ncube was aboard a Honda Fit along with Plan Lanjisi and Trust Chiparatongo travelling from Jumbo Mine.They then attempted to evade the tollgate, which raised the suspicion of soldiers who were manning there.Ncube, Lanjisi and Chiparatongo failed to explain why they wanted to evade the tollgate ending with the soldiers asking to search the car.It was when Ncube allegedly identified himself as a chief inspector and told the soldiers not to search the car, as it was taking him home.The court heard that the soldiers insisted on searching the car where they found the gold ore and recovered a pistol and seven rounds of ammunition from Ncube.