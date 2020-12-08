Latest News Editor's Choice


Dangarembga wants her passport back

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AUTHOR Tsitsi Dangarembga has approached the court seeking the release of her passport which is being held as part of her bail conditions after she was arrested for participating in a July 31 demonstration.

Her lawyers on Friday told the court that the acclaimed writer intended to attend a fellowship programme on cultural heritage scheduled for January 11 in South Africa.

The lawyers indicated that she is also supposed to travel this December for a "serious medical condition afflicting her close relative".

Lawyer Chris Mhike argued that Dangarembga must get her passport back, insisting she had no intention to flee the country.

The author offered her vehicle as surety and is also willing to increase her bail amount as security to the State.

Mhike said she could have surrendered title deeds to a property, but she had submitted them to an embassy for a visa application.

It was Mhike's further argument that the State will not be prejudiced if the passport is released permanently, but if it is not comfortable with this, it can be released temporarily.


