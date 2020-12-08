Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HENRIETA Rushwaya and her alleged accomplices, Ali Mohamad, Steven Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda, accused of gold smuggling, have told the court they will challenge their continued stay on remand if a trial date is not set for them.This followed an application by the State before regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna to have the matter postponed to January 8, saying investigations were still in progress.State counsel Charles Muchemwa said it was hoped that by that date investigations would have been completed and that they would be able to furnish the five with a trial date.Rushwaya, Tserayi, Mufandauya and Karanda are still in custody after they were denied bail by a Harare magistrate while Mohamad was freed.They have since filed for bail appeal at the High Court. The court reserved ruling on Friday.Lawyers Tinashe Tanyanyiwa and Dumisani Mthombeni appeared for the five, who also jointly face another charge of illegal possession of gold.Tserayi and Mufandauya, who are Central Intelligence Organisation operatives, also face a charge of criminal abuse of duty.Rushwaya is also facing a separate charge of bribery emanating from allegations of trying to bribe an officer at the airport.Karanda is also facing a separate charge of obstruction of justice.