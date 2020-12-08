Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Border delays anger truckers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LONG-DISTANCE truck drivers have raised fresh concerns over undue delays that they are continuing to endure at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Apart from having to spend days in serpentine queues which sometimes stretch more than 10 kilometres, the truckers also complained about the proliferation of criminals at the border who are conducting fake Covid-19 tests.

This comes as authorities are trying to rein in smuggling syndicates, which are costing Zimbabwe millions of United States dollars a month in lost taxes at the country's busiest border post.

Truck drivers who spoke to the Daily News yesterday said they were spending days at the border.

Edwin Mhlangu, from Zambia, was among those who said he had spent two days in the queue, waiting to be cleared.

"It is now my third day in this queue. The last time on my way to Zambia I spent more than two weeks waiting to cross the border.

"I think the responsible authorities must do something to expedite the process," Mhlangu moaned.

George Lawrence, a driver from the Democratic Republic of Congo, also said the border post was testing the patience of truck drivers.

"You know the trip to South Africa is so frustrating because of this border. I arrived here last night, but the queue is moving slowly. I miss my family because I spend weeks here," he said.

Testing for Covid-19 is also blamed for the delays.

Last Musumba said they were worried that instead of combating the spread of Covid-19, the delays would cause more harm than good.

"Due to the delays, we end up going into Beitbridge suburbs. At the end of the day this may cause the spread of Covid-19 because if I meet someone who is positive I will get that Covid-19 and spread it.

"There is a need for the government to solve the issue of delays at the border to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We also want the government to publicise all companies that are licensed to test people as we are tired of being sent back home because of fake companies that are issuing certificates," Musumba told the Daily News.

This comes as customs authorities at Beitbridge are tightening the protocols on the movement of commercial cargo, following the recent  interception of nine tankers carrying 360 000 litres of fuel being smuggled from South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) could have lost about US$170 000 in import duties had the tankers passed through undetected.

Beitbridge border is particularly notorious for delays during this time of the year, as traffic between Zimbabwe and South Africa increases due to the festive season.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

7 hrs ago | 977 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

7 hrs ago | 1206 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

11 hrs ago | 932 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

12 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

13 hrs ago | 1494 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

13 hrs ago | 3669 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

13 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

13 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

13 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

13 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

13 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

13 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

13 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

14 hrs ago | 375 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

14 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

14 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

14 hrs ago | 822 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 945 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

14 hrs ago | 332 Views

Matibiri steps down

14 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

14 hrs ago | 455 Views

Loga chops off six

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

14 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

14 hrs ago | 884 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days