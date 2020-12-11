Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T Secretary-General, Douglas Mwonzora, has alleged that the MDC Alliance is heavily influenced by elements of Zanu-PF's Generation 40 (G40) faction.

G40 was said to be a group of Zanu-PF politicians working on generational change by replacing the party's older officials with younger and savvy party members.

It is believed G40 was conceived by Professor Jonathan Moyo but he has repeatedly denied its identity as a faction.

At one point, G40 was said to be in favour of Grace Mugabe to be president, taking over from her husband, the late Robert Mugabe, which escalated fights between them and Lacoste faction led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, now the president.

Addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre, Monday, Mwonzora claimed the MDC Alliance leadership was working with G40, which was one of the issues that caused a rift in the opposition.

The MDC Alliance have denied Mwonzora's claims.

Mwonzora made these claims while explaining that his relationship with MDC Alliance leader, Nelsom Chamisa was civil and their differences non-personal.

"I haven't talked to Chamisa in a while but I did send a message to him after the death of his mother that I was sorry. The issue between myself and Chamisa was never personal, it was on the issue of principles. I do not agree that we must bring G40 into MDC and that is one of the main issues – the overbearing presence of the G40," claimed the secretary-general.

He even described the MDC Alliance as a "puppet" of G40.

"G40 has even said to members of the MDC-T that they must not vote for Mwonzora. Jonathan Moyo has tweeted to that effect yet he is not a member of our party and so on. The G40 told MDC Alliance to suspend one of their officials here in Bulawayo and she was suspended. (referring to Tendai Masotsha, former MDC Alliance chairperson of the women's assembly in Bulawayo who was alleged to have been involved in the abduction of a journalism student)," Mwonzora said.

"An investigation was done and she was found not guilty by some body but the G40 said that was not enough, ‘she should be fired' and she was fired. Now when you have a party, which is a puppet of a segment of a political party then that is too bad."

Mwonzora alleged G40 was a Zanu-PF faction that is not in power and wants to control the opposition party.

"I say a big no to that. My relationship with other members of the MDC Alliance is civil. My relationship with Chamisa is civil. I haven't talked to him. I don't hate him, I don't resent him. I have worked with him for a number of years, I know his strengths, I also know his weaknesses so it is never personal. I'm sure if we meet we can have a cup  of coffee," said the secretary general.

Reached for comment, Bulawayo Provincial MDC Alliance Spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza hit back and said Mwonzora was a liar.

"Mwonzora has always survived politically by telling lies and mudslinging fellow party members. As it stands he stands accused by his comrades of stealing party funds. In the past, the Law Society has accused him of dishonesty. He is therefore compromised when it comes to issues of integrity. His very utterances require double-checking all the time. We suspect it is for that reason, among other things why President Tsvangirai appointed Nelson Chamisa to be vice president ahead of Mwonzora," he said.

Chirowodza denied the MDC Alliance was a figment of Zanu-PF's G40 nor were the party's decisions influenced by that grouping.

"Instead Mwonzora still needs to clear himself of accusations made publicly by Professor Moyo that he solicited help from Zanu-PF to lead the MDC. It is also on record Mwonzora has supported Mnangagwa so much he told Zimbabweans that the Gukurahundi genocide was a civil war," he said

"He in turn is so loved by Zanu-PF's Lacoste faction that while denouncing MDC-A President Chamisa, Zanu securocrat Victor Matemadanda has publicly shown his preference for Mwonzora."

Mwonzora is one of the four candidates running for MDC-T presidency and he said looking at his experience in democratic struggle, he was qualified to lead the opposition."

"I looked at my history in the democratic struggle and I looked at what type of president the opposition needs at this point in time, what type of leader the opposition needs in this point in time and most importantly what type of leader the MDC-T requires at this point in time. I thought that I met the grade," he said.

"I started my politics as a student in 1988 as a student at the University of Zimbabwe  I joined the Zimbabwe Unity Movement (ZUM) from there I was detained in Whawha prison in 1990 for writing the constitution of ZUM. I have participated in drafting the country's constitution…"


Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

59 mins ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Who are we Black People?

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

6 hrs ago | 931 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Khupe's party in flames

9 hrs ago | 4640 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

9 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Makokoba residents protest over burst sewage pipes

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mushekwi faces salary cut

9 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Zimbabwe needs strong institutions to safeguard the votes

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Abdul bail award causes furore

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mashonaland West, Midlands, top in STIs

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bournemouth reward Warriors defender

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

ZSE eyes more listings on VFEX

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Demolitions to continue, says govt

9 hrs ago | 984 Views

Loga laments poor preps

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Shiri's US$2 million cash tears family

9 hrs ago | 4074 Views

Beitbridge road rehabilitation on course

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

'No medical drugs in Zimbabwe prison'

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mhango signs for Bosso

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa capitalises on Chamisa own goal, offers shelter for Budiriro victims

9 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Nkulumane man murdered, thrown into a sewage trench

9 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mpilo records increase in Covid-19 admissions

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Jah Prayzah releases 'senseless' Christmas song

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

'Mthuli Ncube tax' a huge success

9 hrs ago | 553 Views

Nust student kidnapped, murdered

9 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Judge reverses Mtetwa barring from representing Chin'ono

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

Jonathan Moyo case thrown out in dubious court ruling

9 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Chombo, former Zanu-PF youth leaders' case deferred

9 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police warn of car-jackers

9 hrs ago | 516 Views

Harare deputy mayor arrested

9 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimdollar firms against the United States dollar

9 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet halts rainy season demolitions

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Indian investors target Vic Falls

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa sued for silence over trapped miners' fate

10 hrs ago | 279 Views

Whoever poisoned the late Bulawayo Town Clerk Middleton Nyoni, poisoned the whole of Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

21 hrs ago | 1207 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

23 hrs ago | 351 Views

Homemade gift ideas

23 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days