Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

by Staff reporter

Twenty-year-old online comedy sensation Melusi Chiripowako, affectionately known as Ray Vines, is set to take former Minister of Energy and Power Development, Fortune Chasi, in a boxing ring as part of their comedy–charity event.The event dubbed "Mukukuzvi versus Chibabest", will be held on Boxing Day and will be streamed live on social media. With Covid-19 regulations and restriction guidelines, only 100 people are expected to attend the event.In an interview with The Herald Arts, Ray Vines, who said the challenge started as a banter on social media, decided to host the real match as a charity cause.The two then took it on social media showing off their training skills as they get ready for the big day."We will be fighting on December 26," Ray Vines. "This is where sport meets comedy as the old and the young meet in the ring for a friendly charity match."The inspiration behind the boxing match came from noticing how boxing great men like Muhammad Ali and Mayweather became so successful. I felt that should be a part of our Zimbabwean sporting and arts culture."Our main objective is to raise money for charity by promoting physical fitness, health and well-being through boxing and entertainment."Ray Vines said they identified some of the people and places where they wanted to donate the proceeds as part of Christmas gifts."For Chasi, he wants to assist the young girls in Mazowe South who are struggling to attend school due to lack of sanitary wear, amongst other things," he said."I have been doing philanthropic work of late and with this money we are raising I want to renovate my creative hub in Gweru and buy equipment which will help artistes in the works and where they meet up." Ray Vines said the match will be officiated by local boxing champion Charles Manyuchi, as the referee."I am being trained by Gweru-based boxer Bonanza," he said."We have some top local artistes who are yet to confirm to join us too. Some of the official partners include Gateway Streams Music, Rainbow Towers and Hybrate Energy."Ray Vines said so far through his marketing team, they haven't received any money donation yet, but have been arranging everything with their own funds.